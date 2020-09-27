Malaysian PM underscores two-state solution to Palestinian issue

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Saturday stressed the importance of a negotiated two-state solution to the Palestinian issue, calling for world attention to the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.

"The only viable way forward is a negotiated two-state solution," Muhyiddin said while addressing the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

"Annexation is unlawful" and "the acquisition of any territory by war or force is inadmissible and illegal," he said.

The prime minister called on Israel to "restore its credibility and revert to the negotiating table with Palestine."

"Malaysia supports the call of the international community including by the UN Secretary General, for the Middle East Quartet to find a mutually agreeable path for the parties to re-engage towards a negotiated, peaceful settlement," he said.

The two-state solution is widely regarded as a way to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which has been going on for decades.