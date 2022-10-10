e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMalaysian PM announces Parliament dissolution, polls to be held in November

Malaysian PM announces Parliament dissolution, polls to be held in November

The dissolution has now paved the way for general elections to be held in early November.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yakob | Twitter
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yakob has announced that the Parliament will be dissolved today, October 10, stated reports.

The dissolution has now paved the way for general elections to be held in early November, news agency Associated Press reported.

The news of dissolution comes after Sabri met the King of Malaysia earlier.

The news agency AP reported that Malaysian poll panel is expected to meet within the week to announce date for the vote which may likely be held before year-end monsoon season which causes floods in the country.

