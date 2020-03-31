'Makes me wish for a tsunami': Netizens outraged after billionaire David Geffen posts photos of isolation aboard luxury yacht

For most of us, a stay about a luxury super-yacht is the stuff of aspirational vacations. You know, the kind you dream about while sitting in quarantine at home and feeling sorry for yourself.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has forcoed countries to shut down and people to stay away from their workplaces. And the unfortunate truth of the matter is that those of us who have shifted our lives online and our physical selves home are priviledged.
But if you thought you had it good, think again. Recently, American business mogul David Geffen who has founded several record labels took to Instagram to share a photo of how he was self-isolating.
"Isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus," he had written in the caption, sharing a photo of a massive yacht on still waters against a sunset backdrop.
In case you were wondering about the boat, it has its own Wikipedia page and illustrious history and is called the Rising Sun. It is a $590 million yacht that has in the past hosted icons such as Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Now to be fair, Geffen is a philanthropist who has through his foundation donated millions to create medical clinics, help the homeless and more. Following his post however, many suggested that he provide aid to the less fortunate as governments struggle to cope with the virus outbreak.
If there's any truth in the saying about misery loving company, well, Geffen's post and the subsequent reactions might be definite evidence. We can only speculate on the why, but since posting the photo and facing tremendous backlash, Geffen's Instagram account has vanished.
People were rather unsympathetic about his plight and one Twitter user said that he had gone from "never really thought about David Geffen" to "really don't like this guy". Another called him tone deaf and wondered how he could run a musical empire.
"Could you be any more out of touch with reality? Not sensitive, not nice, not even funny. Just sad," wrote one user.
'Geffen's empathy gap spans the ocean," bemoaned another.
"Thank God he's safe. I wonder what the world be like with him not being safe," commented a third.
