'Makes me wish for a tsunami': Netizens outraged after billionaire David Geffen posts photos of isolation aboard luxury yacht

For most of us, a stay about a luxury super-yacht is the stuff of aspirational vacations. You know, the kind you dream about while sitting in quarantine at home and feeling sorry for yourself.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forcoed countries to shut down and people to stay away from their workplaces. And the unfortunate truth of the matter is that those of us who have shifted our lives online and our physical selves home are priviledged.

But if you thought you had it good, think again. Recently, American business mogul David Geffen who has founded several record labels took to Instagram to share a photo of how he was self-isolating.

"Isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus," he had written in the caption, sharing a photo of a massive yacht on still waters against a sunset backdrop.