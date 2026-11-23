During the Press Gallery dinner hosted by Canadian PM Mark Carney, a Donald Trump lookalike presented a roast. | X

An impersonator of US President Donald Trump had the audience in splits at the annual press dinner hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday, taking a comic take on issues ranging from the search for America's next press secretary to the ties between two countries.

"I am pressing the emergency comedy button," Carney said and then followed a political roast conducted by comedians Mark McKinney and Mark Critch, who played the Canadian PM and Trump respectively.

Trade And Ties Feature In Roast

The Trump impersonator entered from among the audience, stopping to perform his trademark jig and then engaged Carney with his signature handshake on the stage. "Fake news. We've got two Carneys here. It's a disaster. Is this incredible? Two Carneys, he's so popular, almost as popular as me!" the comedian said.

Mark Carney brought a Donald Trump impersonator to the Press Gallery Dinner 2026 who roasted Trump, the US ambassador, Pierre and Carney closed by throwing zinger at Pierre. " A Canada blue wave is what conservatives do when they cross the floor, bye Pierre. It's incredible. So many people are leaving Pierre Poilievre's office that we're going to have to build a wall and Canada's going to pay for it. They're not sending their best, they really aren't." 😬 — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) November 22, 2026

The roast comes at a time the US-Canada ties are on tenterhooks, but the Trump impersonator was quick to compliment Carney's appearance after a reference to the television series Heated Rivalry. "He's got such an incredible a**," he said.

In an apparent reference to Trump's repeated claims that Canada will become US's 51st state, the impersonator said, "Mark, we’re going to have an incredible deal. I call him Mark, I don’t call him ‘the governor’ to his face because I’m a coward. But we’re gonna have a great deal. There’s only one thing standing in the way: me, because I’m crazy," he said, as the audience erupted into laughter.

Searching For US Press Secretary

US's search for a press secretary after Katie Zacharia's brief stint also became a part of the skit, with the comedian turning to members of the audience as likely options. While he said he was looking for a "beautiful" one, one candidate was dismissed for being "too smart" and a "nasty woman". The fake Trump also joked about finding an ambassador “less likable than me” and delivered the line: “He puts the a** in ambassador.”

The fake Trump also joked about politicians leaving Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office, adding that, "So many people are leaving Pierre Poilievre's office that we're going to have to build a wall and Canada is going to pay for it." The dig was also aimed at Trump's border and deportation policy.

Oval Office Dig

Carney too took a dig at Trump's Oval Office makeover, which included adding gold accents, gilded decorations and portraits. "This is a tough room. And I’ve been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator,” he said.

Politicians Roast Carney

The Press Gallery Dinner in Canada brings together journalists and politicians to conduct a political roast. Poilievre accused Carney of stealing his ideas. "Some say that Mark has a controlling leadership style. There's been reports that he yells and micromanages his staff. He acts like a miserable prick to journalists. And when I hear things like that, I say once again, he's stealing all my ideas," he said.

Governor General Louise Arbour made light of Carney's extensive travels. "Our prime minister is already getting a lot of attention. Actually, I heard a guy the other day compare him to God. Now seriously, do you know the difference between God and Mark Carney? God is everywhere, and Mark Carney is everywhere except in Ottawa where he's supposed to be," she said.

Trade has remained a sticking point in bilateral ties, with several rounds of talks between Trump and Carney aimed at reducing US tariffs bearing no fruit.Though Carney said in August that US demands amounted to a violation of Canadian sovereignty, but Trump said last month that a deal is "very close".