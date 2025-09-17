 Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston Airport; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMajor Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston Airport; VIDEO

Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston Airport; VIDEO

A Swiss International Airlines plane stopped its takeoff at Boston Logan International Airport in the United States on Tuesday (local time) after smoke and flames burst from the back of the aircraft

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Take Off At Boston Airport (Screengrab) | X/@boston25

Boston: A major tragedy was averted after a Swiss International Airlines plane stopped its takeoff at Boston Logan International Airport in the United States on Tuesday (local time) after smoke and flames burst from the back of the aircraft. The plane was heading to Zurich when the incident took place.

Panic gripped the passengers on board the plane. In a video going viral on social media, it can be seen that smoke and flames started billowing out from one of the engines of the plane.

Video Of The Incident:

All the passengers and crew members were reported to be safe. The plane was taxied back to the original gate after the incident.

FPJ Shorts
iPhone 17 Series Hit By Delivery Delays In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Shipping Date Pushed To Mid-October
iPhone 17 Series Hit By Delivery Delays In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Shipping Date Pushed To Mid-October
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: NaMo App Launches Seva Parv 2025 To Celebrate Prime Minister's Spirit Of Service
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: NaMo App Launches Seva Parv 2025 To Celebrate Prime Minister's Spirit Of Service
From AI To Robotic Surgery: Key Highlights Of International Thyroid Conclave 2025 In Pune
From AI To Robotic Surgery: Key Highlights Of International Thyroid Conclave 2025 In Pune
From Scrap To Crores: ₹3,296 Crore From Junk, Government Earns Big By Selling Waste – What’s The Real Story?
From Scrap To Crores: ₹3,296 Crore From Junk, Government Earns Big By Selling Waste – What’s The Real Story?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston...

Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston...

'Wanted To Be A Martyr...': 71-Year-Old George Zinn Charged After False Confession In Charlie Kirk...

'Wanted To Be A Martyr...': 71-Year-Old George Zinn Charged After False Confession In Charlie Kirk...

Khalistani Group Sikhs For Justice Announces 'Siege' On Indian Consulate In Canada's Vancouver On...

Khalistani Group Sikhs For Justice Announces 'Siege' On Indian Consulate In Canada's Vancouver On...

'Had Enough Of This Hatred...': LEAKED Chat Between Charlie Kirk's Alleged Shooter Tyler Robinson &...

'Had Enough Of This Hatred...': LEAKED Chat Between Charlie Kirk's Alleged Shooter Tyler Robinson &...

'Wonderful Phone Call With Friend': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Support On Ending Russia-Ukraine War,...

'Wonderful Phone Call With Friend': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Support On Ending Russia-Ukraine War,...