Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston Airport; VIDEO

Boston: A major tragedy was averted after a Swiss International Airlines plane stopped its takeoff at Boston Logan International Airport in the United States on Tuesday (local time) after smoke and flames burst from the back of the aircraft. The plane was heading to Zurich when the incident took place.

Panic gripped the passengers on board the plane. In a video going viral on social media, it can be seen that smoke and flames started billowing out from one of the engines of the plane.

Video Of The Incident:

A Swiss International Air Lines plane from Boston to Zurich stopped suddenly at Logan on Tuesday after an engine problem sent smoke and flames shooting out of one of its engines.



— Boston 25 News (@boston25) September 17, 2025

All the passengers and crew members were reported to be safe. The plane was taxied back to the original gate after the incident.