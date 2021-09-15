Major brawl between Taliban leaders for credit over Afghanistan takeover: Report

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban days after it announced its interim government in Afghanistan. According to a report, the conflict has emerged between the leaders at the Presidential Palace in Kabul. The argument between the group's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and a cabinet member happened at the presidential palace, the report said.

However, the Taliban have denied such reports.

The dispute within the group came to light after Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar disappeared for days.

A source told BBC Pashto that Baradar and Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani - the minister for refugees and a prominent figure within the militant Haqqani network - had exchanged strong words, as their followers brawled with each other nearby.

The Taliban sources told the BBC that Baradar had left Kabul and travelled to the city of Kandahar following the row. The sources said the argument had broken out because Baradar, the new deputy prime minister, was unhappy about the structure of their interim government.

While Baradar believes it is because of diplomacy by people like him, Haqqani is of the view that the victory was achieved through fighting.

Meanwhile, the powerful Haqqani network is associated with some of the most violent attacks that have occurred in Afghanistan against Afghan forces and their Western allies in recent years.

Notably, Rumours about a fallout have been spreading since late last week, when Baradar - one of the best-known faces of the Taliban - disappeared from public view. There was speculation on social media that he might have died. However, Baradar released an audio statement on Monday saying he was alive and well after news of his supposed demise went viral on social media.

On the other hand, speculation remains over the Taliban's supreme commander, Hibatullah Akhundzada, who has never been seen in public. He is in charge of the Taliban's political, military and religious affairs.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 03:34 PM IST