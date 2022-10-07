Mahsa Amini died due to illness, not police beatings, says Iran

22-year-old Mahsa Amini was allegedly killed by Iran morality police for not wearing a hijab | Photo: Twitter Image

An Iranian medical report into the death of Mahsa Amini said she did not die due to her injury in the head or beatings but from multiple organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia, the official news agency IRNA reported on Friday, Reuters reported.

In its report published on state television on Friday, Iran's Forensic Organisation said "Mahsa Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head and vital organs and limbs of the body."

"Due to the ineffective cardio-respiratory resuscitation in the first critical minutes, she suffered severe hypoxia and as a result brain damage despite recovery from cardiac functioning, it said.

"She died due to multiple organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia," added the report.

Notably, a slew of protests is going on in Iran and other parts of the world over the death of 22-year-oll Mahsa Amini, following her detention by the country's morality police. Women, during the protest, have cut their hair and burnt hijabs to protest against the mandatory veiling of women.

Mahsa was arrested by the officers in Tehran, who are responsible for enforcing the country's hijab and dress code mandates. According to the Tehran police, she was taken to the Vozara street detention centre to be "convinced and educated" about the hijab law and was released after a one-hour "re-educating class".

Mahsa was allegedly killed after being beaten for not wearing a hijab, which is an offence as per the Iran's hijab law. The 22-year-old Iranian woman died last week (Sept 13) after she was severely beaten in the head by the Iranian regime's "morality police".

Like many other women, Indian Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has also extended her support on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Women in Iran and around the world are standing up and raising their voices, publicly cutting their hair and many other forms of protest for Mahsa Amini, whose young life was taken away so brutally by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab 'improperly'. The voices that speak after ages of forced silence, will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and MUST not be stemmed."

Meanwhile, so far, at least 92 people have been killed as Iran has cracked down on women-led protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.