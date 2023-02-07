Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Vinzons in Philippines, 4.5 quake jolts northern Russia

Two powerful earthquakes were felt in different parts of the world on Tuesday as Philippines and Russia got jolted by mother nature's power, following the devastating quakes in Turkey and Syria that has killed over 5,000 people so far.

A magnitude 5.1 quake hit Vinzons in the Philippines at 9:46 p.m local time while a 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck northern Russian territories, accorind to media reports.

Apart from a school in Vinzons, no damage to life or property has been reported yet in both places but aftershocks may occur, according to the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Five classrooms in Banocboc Elementary School were damaged following the quake, Vinzons Mayor Eleanor Segundo confirmed. Power supply in the town continues to be normal.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) tracked the epicenter of the earthquake at Tinaga Island in Vinzons, Camarines Norte.

The quake was also felt in parts of Metro Manila, including Marikina and Pasig Cities, to as far as San Roque, Northern Samar.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)