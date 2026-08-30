Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, No Damage Reported | X

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 30: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Afghanistan on Sunday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, it said that the earthquake occurred at 9:36 PM Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 147 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.9, On: 30/08/2026 09:36:56 IST, Lat: 36.347 N, Long: 71.496 E, Depth: 147 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS said on X.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the earthquake.

Seismic activity in Afghanistan

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.

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