 Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, No Damage Reported
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Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, No Damage Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Afghanistan on Sunday night, according to the National Center for Seismology. The quake occurred at a depth of 147 km in the Hindu Kush region. No immediate reports of casualties or damage were received. Afghanistan remains vulnerable to earthquakes due to its location near the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plate boundary.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 30, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, No Damage Reported
Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, No Damage Reported | X

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 30: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Afghanistan on Sunday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, it said that the earthquake occurred at 9:36 PM Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 147 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.9, On: 30/08/2026 09:36:56 IST, Lat: 36.347 N, Long: 71.496 E, Depth: 147 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS said on X.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the earthquake.

Seismic activity in Afghanistan

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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