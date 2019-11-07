Madhuri Vijay named in prestigious DSC literature prize

London: Bengaluru-born Hawaii-based debutant author Madhuri Vijay, who has just been crowned with the Rs 25 lakh JCB Prize for Literature, India's richest, could be in for a rare double as she has been named in the shortlist of the $25,000 DSC Prize for South Asian Literature that was announced here on Wednesday night.

Vijay, whose novel "The Far Field" is set against a complex personal story in the backdrop of the conflict in Kashmir in the 1990s, is among the six authors named at a glittering event at the London School of Economics by jury chair Harish Trivedi.

The shortlist includes four Indian authors and two authors of Pakistani and Afghan origin.