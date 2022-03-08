Lviv's Armenian Cathedral removes Jesus Christ statue for safekeeping amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, the sculpture of Jesus Christ at the Armenian Cathedral in Lviv has been moved into hiding, Eastern European media organisation NEXTA reported on Tuesday.

The last time the statue was moved out of the church was during World War II (1939-1945).

According to Le Berre, the statue will “be stored in a bunker for protection,” and the last time the statue was removed was World War II.



Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on February 24. Russia’s military has launched hundreds of missile and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country since then.



The Armenian Cathedral of Lviv, which was first constructed in 1363, has an interesting history that has been marked by a series of fires, wars, and other societal upheaval. From the 1600s until 1945, the cathedral was home to the Armenian Catholic population of Lviv.



At least 331 civilians have been confirmed killed since the fighting began, but the true number is probably much higher, the UN human rights office said. Meanwhile, more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine, triggering a massive refugee crisis.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:02 PM IST