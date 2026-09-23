Lufthansa Draws Flak Over 'Magic' Remark After Passenger Demands Long-Pending Payment | file pic

Lufthansa faced criticism on social media after a customer publicly questioned the airline over a pending payment that the passenger claimed had been approved months ago.

In a post on X, the customer, using the handle @AQululu66418, tagged Lufthansa and alleged that the airline was avoiding responsibility despite having approved the payment. The customer also asked the airline to respond to emails and process the case, identified as C-999983-G1X8, immediately.

Responding to the post, Lufthansa initially said it had already responded to the customer several times through direct messages on different social media platforms. The airline added that the response would not “magically change” simply because the same question was being asked on X.

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The response drew further criticism from the customer, who said they were not looking for a “magic response” but wanted Lufthansa to process the payment they claimed had already been approved. The customer also urged the airline to stop discussing the matter on social media and instead ask its Customer Relations team to process the payout.

Lufthansa subsequently apologised for its earlier response, acknowledging that it was not the way passengers should be treated.

“We sincerely apologise for our last reply to you - this is not the way we treat our passengers,” the airline said. Lufthansa added that it understood the customer's frustration and was doing everything it could to speed up the process.

The airline further said it would get back to the customer “as soon as possible.”