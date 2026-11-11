Los Angeles Accident: SUV Ploughs Into Pedestrians, Street Vendors Near Metro Station; 3 Dead, Several Critical

At least three people were killed and several others critically injured after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians and street vendors near the North Hollywood Metro Station on Lankershim Boulevard in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, November 10, 2026.

The incident occurred at around 5:55 pm local time near the 5300 block of Lankershim Boulevard, close to Chandler Boulevard. According to NBC Los Angeles, the vehicle, described as a white SUV or minivan, mounted the sidewalk and struck pedestrians and street vendors in the area.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while at least three others, including the driver, were rushed to nearby hospitals in critical condition.

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The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, and authorities are investigating the incident.

Vehicle Rams Into Street Vendors, Pedestrians

According to initial reports, the vehicle veered onto the sidewalk near the Metro transit shelter, hitting people gathered around roadside vending stalls.

A witness told local media that two women selling hot dogs were thrown into the air following the impact, highlighting the severity of the collision.

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Aerial footage from the scene showed the badly damaged vehicle positioned on the sidewalk beneath a blue canopy near the transit shelter. Debris, apparently from a street food vending setup, was scattered across the area.

Reports and on-ground observations also indicated extensive damage to the vehicle, with its doors appearing to have been torn off on both sides.

Driver In His 60s Among Those Hospitalised

The driver, identified in initial reports as a man in his 60s, was also critically injured and transported to a hospital.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the man was speaking when emergency responders assisted him out of the vehicle.

At least three people, including the driver, were initially reported to be in critical condition following the crash. One of the injured victims was reportedly taken to a hospital in Northridge.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of those killed or injured.

LAPD, Fire Department Respond To Crash Site

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) rushed to the scene following reports of the collision.

Emergency personnel were deployed to assist the injured, while police cordoned off the affected stretch of Lankershim Boulevard. Traffic restrictions and road closures were also imposed in the surrounding area as rescue and investigation operations continued.

The cause of the crash has not yet been established. Investigators are examining the circumstances, including whether a medical emergency, mechanical malfunction, loss of control or another factor may have contributed to the incident.

Mayor Karen Bass Issues Statement

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement following the incident, acknowledging that the SUV had driven onto the sidewalk and struck pedestrians and street vendors.

She expressed condolences to those affected and said authorities were working to establish the circumstances that led to the crash.

The investigation remains underway, with officials yet to provide further details about the sequence of events or the identities of the victims.