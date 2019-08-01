London named world's best city for students

London: UK's capital London has been named as the world's best city for students for the second consecutive year, beating international cities like Tokyo and Melbourne that came second and third respectively on a new worldwide rankings released on Wednesday.

The 'QS Best Student Cities Ranking' compiled by global education consultancy QS Quacquarelli Symonds highlights each city's performance across six categories the number of top-ranked universities; the proportion of a city's population made up of students; quality of life on offer; job opportunities available after graduation; affordability; and the feedback of the students themselves. According to the rankings, India's best student city is Bangalore (81st), followed by Mumbai (85th), Delhi at 113 and Chennai at 115 out of a total of 120 cities ranked in the list.

"The fact that London has again been ranked the best city in the world in which to be a student is fantastic news and is no surprise given that London is home to world-leading higher education institutions and a vibrant cultural life," said London's Pak-origin Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has been an outspoken campaigner for better student visa offers for students from around the world.

By Aditi Khanna