London Bridge Fire: Rail routes closed, building evacuated after blaze in railway arches; see pics and videos

Photo: Twitter/ Screen grab

Railway services have been disrupted after a massive fire was reported from London Bridge on Union Street in Southwark on Wednesday morning.

Several buildings in the area have been evacuated and residents are being urged to shut their windows and doors due to heavy smoke.

Notably, 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were at the spot tackling the fire under the railway arches.

Station Commander Wayne Johnson, who was at the scene, said: "The blaze was producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Several images and videos have surfaced on social media showing huge amounts of smoke over the bridge.

"Trains to and from London Bridge are affected and several buildings were evacuated," LFB informed.

The fire had also spread to a car park where two electric cars are ablaze, Network Rail said. Moreover, a railway arch containing a number of vehicles was completely on fire.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the entire railway arch beneath the tracks had caught fire and smoke "can be seen from miles around".

Southwark Street is closed between Southwark Bridge Road and Lavington Street while crews continue to work to make the scene safe.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.

(with sources inputs)