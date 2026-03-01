 ‘Living Nightmare For His Killers’: Iran Confirms Supreme Leader Khamenei’s Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld‘Living Nightmare For His Killers’: Iran Confirms Supreme Leader Khamenei’s Death

‘Living Nightmare For His Killers’: Iran Confirms Supreme Leader Khamenei’s Death

Iran has confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling him a martyr who will remain “a living nightmare” for his killers. Interim leadership will be assumed by President Masoud Pezeshkian and others. Meanwhile, fresh US-Israel airstrikes hit Tehran, raising fears of wider regional escalation.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Iran Supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei |

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing him as a martyr and vowing that he would remain “a living nightmare for his killers forever.”

In a post on X, the ministry said Khamenei “lived a pious life, loved Iran, secured Iran’s independence, opposed foreign domination, and worked tirelessly for our country’s resilience.” It added that his “honorable and dignified death as a martyr on the 10th day of Ramadan at the hands of the most corrupt and criminal individuals on earth” would cement his legacy as an inspiring figure in Iranian and Islamic history.

International media outlets reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the head of the judiciary, and a jurist from the Guardian Council would temporarily assume leadership responsibilities following Khamenei’s death.

Meanwhile, fresh airstrikes were reported in Tehran for a second consecutive day. Visuals circulating online showed thick smoke rising over the capital as intensified strikes by Israel and the United States targeted multiple locations. Residents reported loud explosions and heavy air defense activity across the city.

FPJ Shorts
Watch! Brutal Fight Breaks Out Between Fans Attending Karan Aujla Delhi Concert - Multiple Brawl Videos Go Viral
Watch! Brutal Fight Breaks Out Between Fans Attending Karan Aujla Delhi Concert - Multiple Brawl Videos Go Viral
Harsh Goenka Praises Mumbai Metro 3, Calls His Experience Best Than Paris, London & New York
Harsh Goenka Praises Mumbai Metro 3, Calls His Experience Best Than Paris, London & New York
Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 01, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 01, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
'Be Polite...': Iran Tells US At UN Meet; Mike Waltz Replies, 'Not Going To Dignify This'
'Be Polite...': Iran Tells US At UN Meet; Mike Waltz Replies, 'Not Going To Dignify This'

The escalating conflict has heightened fears of broader regional instability, with analysts warning of a prolonged crisis in the Middle East as tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States continue to spiral.

Follow us on