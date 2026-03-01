‘Living Nightmare For His Killers’: Iran Confirms Supreme Leader Khamenei’s Death

Iran Supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei |

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing him as a martyr and vowing that he would remain “a living nightmare for his killers forever.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a post on X, the ministry said Khamenei “lived a pious life, loved Iran, secured Iran’s independence, opposed foreign domination, and worked tirelessly for our country’s resilience.” It added that his “honorable and dignified death as a martyr on the 10th day of Ramadan at the hands of the most corrupt and criminal individuals on earth” would cement his legacy as an inspiring figure in Iranian and Islamic history.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

International media outlets reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the head of the judiciary, and a jurist from the Guardian Council would temporarily assume leadership responsibilities following Khamenei’s death.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, fresh airstrikes were reported in Tehran for a second consecutive day. Visuals circulating online showed thick smoke rising over the capital as intensified strikes by Israel and the United States targeted multiple locations. Residents reported loud explosions and heavy air defense activity across the city.

The escalating conflict has heightened fears of broader regional instability, with analysts warning of a prolonged crisis in the Middle East as tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States continue to spiral.