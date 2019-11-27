Literally the plot of the Matrix: Twitter udderly tickled by VR for cows

In today's day and age technology knows no bounds. Now, in order to get an increasing amount of milk, cows are equipped with VR glasses.
According a Jonny Tickle who makes YouTube videos in Russia as per his Twitter bio wrote, "A Moscow farm has decided to equip its cows with VR glasses in order to relax and feel happier. A calm environment leads to an increase in milk yield, so the cows are given a VR headset displaying summer fields."
The pictures are going viral on the Internet and Twitterati are calling it to be straight out of the Hollywood film Matrix while some are saying it to be another episode of Netflix's Blackmirror.
