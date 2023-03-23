Lip service from US National Security Advisor after attack on Indian Consulate: 'We condemn acts of violence'

There will be consequences if Russia uses chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, warns US |

Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor of the United States, on Thursday broke its silence on the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco by Khalistan extremists and Sikhs, saying that they are in touch with local law enforcement on next steps in this matter.

The Consulate was vandalised by a massive mob of protesters who also removed the Indian tricolour from the building and placed a Khalistan flag in its place. The tricolour was later restored by officials in the Consulate.

"We condemn the acts of violence against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. We are committed to the safety and security of these facilities and the diplomats who work within them.

"The State Department is in touch with local law enforcement on next steps in this matter," Sullivan wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Indian Consulate under constant pressure

Over 200 protesters once again reached the Consulate on Thursday, waving Khalistan flags and chanting slogans.

Security has been increased at the Consulate due to the protests which are happening due to the crackdown on Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has been working with enforcement agencies to secure its premises and the diplomats working at the mission.

The Waris Punjab De chief has been on the run from the cops for the past five days and remains at large.

The Sikhs shouted anti-India speeches at the protest and slammed Punjab police for alleged human riots violations in the state.