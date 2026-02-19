'Law Must Take Its Course': King Charles Reacts After Brother Andrew's Arrest Over Suspicion Of Misconduct Amid Epstein Investigation

Left: King Charles Right: Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor | X

King Charles has reacted to the arrest of his brother, former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on suspicion of misconduct amid the Epstein investigation.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," he said in a statement.

"As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all," the statement read.

Details of the allegations against Andrew have not been made public yet, but they could be linked to his name and photograph appearing in a tranche of redacted documents from Jeffrey Epstein's office.

In the Photographs he can be seen on his hands and knees, and crouched over a woman whose face was redacted to maintain privacy. Two other photographs showed him touching the woman's stomach, while he looks directly into the camera in another.