Latest coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial data to be released on Monday

Phase 1 of the vaccine trial is done on animals, phase 2 testing is done on 1,000 healthy individuals who had volunteered and the 3rd phase will be tested on a larger group of people. Paliwal cycled to St. George’s hospital on the 1st day of the trial after being invited for trial as he was asked not to use public transport due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this week, Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University in Russia claimed to have completed the clinical trials of the world's first potential vaccine for coronavirus. According to a report by Sputnik News, Vadim Tarasov, Director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, confirmed the information.

Clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, which started on June 18, was produced by Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the report added.

The report further stated that the volunteers groups for the clinical trials will be discharged soon. While the first group will be allowed to leave in the next couple days, the second group will be discharged on July 20.

According to the report, Alexander Lukashev, the director of the Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical, and Vector-Borne Diseases at Sechenov University, said that the safety of the vaccine given to humans has been confirmed. He further added vaccines that are already in the market are safe too.

However, U.S. infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci said that the world needs more vaccines than the one developed at Oxford. “I’d love to see more than one vaccine get to the goal line, as it were,” Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a BBC radio interview as reported by Bloomberg.