Latest Coronavirus Update: Harvard University president tests positive

Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow said Tuesday that he and his wife, Adele Bacow, both tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We started experiencing symptoms on Sunday, first coughs then fevers, chills, and muscle aches. We contacted our doctors on Monday,” Bacow said in a statement to the Harvard community. They will take a 14-day self-isolation.

"We were tested yesterday and just received the results a few minutes ago," he said.

Bacow said he didn't know how they contracted the disease. "Far fewer people crossed our paths recently than is usually the case," he said.

The couple both began working from home on March 14.