Landmark Deal: Ukraine and Russia exchange 70 prisoners

Moscow: An exchange procedure for citizens arrested and convicted in Russia and Ukraine has started, a lawyer for an inmate said on Saturday.

"Ukrainian sailors have been delivered from the Lefortovo pre-trial detention centre to Vnukovo Airport, which is why it is safe to say that the exchange has started," the lawyer of told Russia's TASS news agency. Preparations for exchange of detainees between Moscow and Kiev intensified after Vladimir Zelensky was elected Ukrainian President.

The active stage of negotiations and formalization of legal procedures regarding the citizens of the two countries to be put on the list started a couple of weeks ago.