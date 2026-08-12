Lake Kariba Tragedy: 15 Dead, 27 Missing As Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Zimbabwe, Rescue Operation Underway | Video | X

Harare: An overloaded ferry capsized on Zimbabwe 's Lake Kariba, killing at least 15 people and leaving 27 missing, the national disaster management agency said. It said 77 people were rescued and made it to a small island on the lake, with boats now being dispatched to bring the survivors back.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zimbabwean state broadcaster ZBC published video of speedboats making their way to what appeared to be an overturned boat on the lake as a helicopter hovered overhead. An underwater team for search and rescue operations was deployed on the huge lake, which forms part of the border between Zimbabwe and neighboring Zambia.

The statement from Zimbabwe's Civil Protection Unit said it could only confirm through registered ticket sales that there were 114 adult passengers onboard, along with five crew members. There could have been an unknown number of children below ticketing age who were onboard and not accounted for, it said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The boat has a carrying capacity of 90 people, the agency said, adding its recommendation that the accident be officially declared a disaster.

Mutsa Murombedzi, a local member of Parliament, posted a video of what she said were people on shore waving off what appeared to be the ageing ferry at the start of its journey. She said rural communities use the boat to travel along the lake to the town of Kariba, a journey that usually takes about five hours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some people standing on the shore were also concerned about whether the ferry would survive strong waves on the lake, according to the video.

Earlier, Zimbabwe police had said a rescue operation was underway but did not give any other details.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kariba is the largest man-made lake in the world by volume and was created in the late 1950s and early 1960s by building a dam wall to block the Zambezi River, resulting in a valley slowly filling with water to form a huge lake that's now more than 200 km long and up to 40 km wide in places.

Zimbabwe and Zambia share the lake, with the official border between them in the middle of it.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)