Lahore High Court annuls Pervez Musharraf’s death penalty

Lahore: In a huge relief for Pakistan's self-exiled former dictator, a top court here on Monday declared Pervez Musharraf's trial in the high treason case as "unconstitutional", leading to the annulment of the death sentence against the ex-Army chief by a special tribunal.

The special court in Islamabad on December 17 last handed down the death penalty to the 74-year-old retired general, now based in Dubai, after six years of hearing the high-profile treason case against him.

The case was filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government headed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2013.

A three-member full bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justices Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Mohammad Ameer Bhatti and Chaudhry Masood Jahangir unanimously declared the formation of the special court against Musharraf as "unconstitutional".