Kyrgyzstan's new government sworn in

Kyrgyzstan's new government led by Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov took the oath of office on Tuesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held in parliament with the participation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Congratulating the members of the new government, President Jeenbekov expressed hope that they will be faithful to their oath and do everything for the country's development.

He also voiced confidence that the new government will become an anti-crisis cabinet, which fulfills its tasks with dignity and high responsibility and be able to achieve a quick improvement of the situation facing the country.

Besides, Parliament Speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov expected the new members of the government to apply their knowledge and experience to the benefit of the country's development and the way out of the difficult situation.

Kyrgyzstan's parliament approved on June 17 the new government led by Boronov, who previously served as first vice prime minister.

Boronov's predecessor Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev resigned on June 15 following allegations of corruption in the sale of radio frequencies.