e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldKuwait puts to death 7 inmates in rare mass execution Dubai

Kuwait puts to death 7 inmates in rare mass execution Dubai

The state-run KUNA news agency described those executed as all facing premeditated murder and other charges in the sheikhdom.

Associated PressUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Kuwait puts to death 7 inmates in rare mass execution Dubai | Representative pic
Follow us on

Kuwait on Wednesday put to death seven prisoners in a rare mass execution in the small, oil-rich nation despite facing international criticism over its plans.

The state-run KUNA news agency described those executed as all facing premeditated murder and other charges in the sheikhdom.

It identified those killed as three Kuwaiti men, one Kuwaiti woman, a Syrian man, a Pakistani man and an Ethiopian woman.

Kuwait said the executions took place at its central prison. It did not identify the method it used to carry out the executions, though the sheikhdom typically hangs its condemned prisoners. However, it can use firing squads as well.

Read Also
Iran flays Donald Trump silence on Saudi Arabia mass execution
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Kuwait puts to death 7 inmates in rare mass execution Dubai

Kuwait puts to death 7 inmates in rare mass execution Dubai

Amazon begins firing 10K employees, Alexa & Cloud gaming worst hit; to layoff more than 100 in India

Amazon begins firing 10K employees, Alexa & Cloud gaming worst hit; to layoff more than 100 in India

PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with 7 country heads at G20 Summit

PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with 7 country heads at G20 Summit

Joe Biden caught stumbling on live camera during visit to mangrove forest amid G20 Summit in Bali,...

Joe Biden caught stumbling on live camera during visit to mangrove forest amid G20 Summit in Bali,...

WATCH: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak at G20 Summit after latter's controversial meeting with Xi...

WATCH: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak at G20 Summit after latter's controversial meeting with Xi...