Kuwait picks new crown prince

Kuwait's deputy chief of the National Guard, who spent years in the oil-rich country's security services, was nominated as crown prince on Wednesday, the Kuwaiti state news agency reported.

The nomination makes Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah the possible heir apparent to the new emir, 83-year-old Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who was propelled to power following the death of his half-brother.

Although Sheikh Nawaf had a full year to choose a successor, he picked Sheikh Meshal in record-breaking eight days, ending frenzied speculation that has gripped Kuwaiti social media.

Before Sheikh Meshal can be officially named crown prince, lawmakers must approve the choice during their final session on Thursday, ahead of the formation of a new government - a rare vote for the region's Arab monarchies in which the question of succession is typically decided behind palace doors.