 Kremlin Says Russia Ready To Take Iran’s Uranium Amid Stalled US Talks
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldKremlin Says Russia Ready To Take Iran’s Uranium Amid Stalled US Talks

Kremlin Says Russia Ready To Take Iran’s Uranium Amid Stalled US Talks

Russia has reiterated its readiness to store Iran’s highly enriched uranium as part of a possible peace deal with the United States, even as recent talks between Washington and Tehran failed. The Kremlin also criticised US threats to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, warning that such actions could further disrupt global markets and economic stability.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, April 13, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
article-image

Russia has expressed its willingness to accept Iran’s highly enriched uranium as part of a potential peace agreement with the United States, the Kremlin stated on Monday.

Efforts to secure a swift agreement suffered a setback after weekend talks between Iran and the United States failed to produce a breakthrough. The stalled negotiations have prolonged the conflict that began in late February, resulting in thousands of deaths and significant disruption to the global economy.

Russia, which holds the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world, has on multiple occasions offered to store Iran’s enriched uranium as part of a broader peace arrangement. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the proposal had earlier been put forward by President Vladimir Putin during discussions with both the United States and regional nations. He noted that while the offer remains available, no action has yet been taken on it.

Read Also
West Asia War Escalates: Iran Rejects Proposed 45-Day Ceasefire, Says 'No Concessions On Hormuz,...
article-image

Peskov also criticised US President Donald Trump over threats to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route that has been largely shut since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began in late February. He warned that such measures could continue to disrupt international markets and worsen economic instability.

Follow us on