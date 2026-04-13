Kremlin Says Russia Ready To Take Iran’s Uranium Amid Stalled US Talks

Russia has expressed its willingness to accept Iran’s highly enriched uranium as part of a potential peace agreement with the United States, the Kremlin stated on Monday.

Efforts to secure a swift agreement suffered a setback after weekend talks between Iran and the United States failed to produce a breakthrough. The stalled negotiations have prolonged the conflict that began in late February, resulting in thousands of deaths and significant disruption to the global economy.

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Russia, which holds the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world, has on multiple occasions offered to store Iran’s enriched uranium as part of a broader peace arrangement. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the proposal had earlier been put forward by President Vladimir Putin during discussions with both the United States and regional nations. He noted that while the offer remains available, no action has yet been taken on it.

Peskov also criticised US President Donald Trump over threats to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route that has been largely shut since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began in late February. He warned that such measures could continue to disrupt international markets and worsen economic instability.