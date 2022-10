Korean Air A330 crash-lands at Cebu International Airport amidst heavy rain | Twitter

The crew of a Korean Air Airbus A 330 unsuccessfully tried to land the aircraft twice at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines due to poor weather and visibility, Simple Flying reported. However, it skidded off the runway.

The aircraft was flying from Incheon International Airport, South Korea, before the accident occurred.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.