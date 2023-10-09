Know Why World Day Against Death Penalty Is Observed

World Day Against the Death Penalty is significant, given that it allows for introspection and dialogue about the morality and effectiveness of capital punishment. | Pixabay

The World Day Against the Death Penalty, observed annually on October 10, serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the practice of capital punishment, advocate for its worldwide abolition, and champion human rights and justice. Death penalty or capital punishment, is wherein the state administers the execution of individuals as punishment for grave crimes, typically murder or heinous acts.

World Day Against the Death Penalty this year

In 2023, on October 10th, World Day Against the Death Penalty will continue its focus on examining the relationship between the death penalty and acts such as torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment. This day is significant, given that it allows for introspection and dialogue about the morality and effectiveness of capital punishment.

The World Coalition Against the Death Penalty reported that in 2022, more than 1,023 events were organized in 64 countries worldwide to shed light on the issues surrounding the death penalty and torture. These events serve as crucial platforms for individuals, organizations, and governments to unite and express their opposition to the death penalty while advocating for its abolition.

Why should capital punishment be abolished?

Supporters of the abolition of the death penalty argue that it infringes upon fundamental human rights, is susceptible to errors, and does not effectively deter crime. They also emphasize cases in which innocent individuals have been wrongly convicted and executed, highlighting the flaws inherent in the system.

While numerous countries around the world have either abolished the death penalty in law or practice, others continue to employ it as a punitive measure. International organizations such as Amnesty International and the United Nations have played pivotal roles in advancing the cause of death penalty abolition and monitoring its use globally.

The World Day Against the Death Penalty serves as an annual reminder of the ongoing efforts to eliminate capital punishment and promote a more humane and equitable approach to criminal justice. On this day, various events and activities are organized worldwide to educate the public, advocate for change, and honor the individuals affected by the death penalty, including both those executed and their families.

Here are six meaningful actions you can take on this day:

- Organize a gathering, which can take the form of a demonstration, webinar, remote workshop, debate, movie screening, art exhibition, or theater performance.

- Arrange a visit to a prison to raise awareness about the conditions of detainment for prisoners.

- Write letters of support to individuals sentenced to death or their families to combat isolation and show solidarity.

- Participate in events dedicated to the global abolition of the death penalty. You can find information about such events on the World Coalition's website.

- Engage with the social media campaign on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and create your own content using the hashtag #nodeathpenalty.

- Contribute to the body of knowledge regarding the connection between the death penalty and torture by collecting local data on the physical and psychological suffering endured by individuals sentenced to death.

By taking these actions, individuals and communities can contribute to the ongoing global effort to eliminate the death penalty and promote a more just and humane criminal justice system.

