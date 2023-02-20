King of Bhutan turns 43, know more about the 'Dragon King' here |

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, is the current reigning monarch of Bhutan. He ascended to the throne in 2006, following the abdication of his father, Jigme Singye Wangchuck. Since his coronation, King Jigme Khesar has worked tirelessly to modernize Bhutan while preserving its unique cultural heritage.

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, celebrates his birthday on February 21st every year. This day is not only special for the Bhutanese people but also for the rest of the world, as the King is well known for his initiatives to promote happiness and well-being in his country and beyond.

One of the most notable aspects of King Jigme Khesar's reign has been his focus on Gross National Happiness (GNH), a philosophy that prioritizes the well-being of citizens over economic growth. Under his leadership, Bhutan has become known as a pioneer in sustainable development, with a strong commitment to environmental conservation and social welfare.

In addition to his focus on GNH, King Jigme Khesar has also been a strong advocate for gender equality and education. He has taken steps to increase access to education for women and girls, and has encouraged the participation of women in politics and other traditionally male-dominated fields.

King Jigme Khesar is also known for his personal charm and charisma, as well as his love of the outdoors. He is an avid hiker and has been known to go on impromptu treks with his subjects, often stopping to chat with locals and learn more about their lives.

Overall, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has become a beloved figure in Bhutan and around the world. His commitment to the well-being of his people, his advocacy for sustainable development and environmental conservation, and his personal warmth and charisma have made him a respected and admired leader. As Bhutan continues to navigate the challenges of the 21st century, it is clear that King Jigme Khesar will play a vital role in shaping the country's future.

