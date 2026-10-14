Kimberly Guilfoyle, Pam Bondi, Sarah Huckabee Sanders And Others: Women Who Exited Trump Administration

Guilfoyle, Bondi, Sanders & More: The High-Profile Female Exits of the Trump Era | FPJ

Across both of Donald Trump’s presidencies, departures of senior female officials frequently centered on foreign policy, intelligence and homeland security disagreements, as well as high-profile administrative clashes.

Before jumping to a gender-based conclusion about the Trump presidencies faster than a NASA rocket tearing into the skies, the fact is both of Trump’s administrations saw a widespread wave of high-profile departures, firings and reassignments among male senior officials as well.

Because female appointees have historically represented a smaller baseline percentage of top-tier cabinet and West Wing appointments, individual exits among women have consistently exerted a notable visual impact on administration diversity and representation.

US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle became the latest figure to join the list of prominent second-term departures on Tuesday. Guilfoyle resigned under pressure following internal administration inquiries and scrutiny regarding financial conduct and improper influence requests. Her departure marks one of the most high-profile diplomatic exits of Trump's second administration.

Key female exits in the second term

During President Trump’s second administration, a series of high-profile departures among female officials unfolded across cabinet and high-level diplomatic posts, driven by internal friction, policy differences and administrative restructuring:

In March of this year, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was ousted from her role following mounting operational friction surrounding border strategy, immigration enforcement oversight and administration policy implementation.

On April 2, Attorney General Pam Bondi was removed from her position at the Department of Justice amid internal policy disputes and operational clashes regarding departmental priorities and the handling of high-profile legal files.

Just 18 days after Bondi's exit, Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer stepped down abruptly from her cabinet post following intense internal scrutiny and investigations into departmental operations and administrative compliance.

While May did not see such a high-profile exit among female staffers, on June 30, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard resigned from her role following strategic and foreign policy disagreements regarding intelligence assessments and foreign affairs matters.

Despite the brewing differences with the White House on a range of matters which the global media greedily feasted upon, the official reason which Gabbard gave was to take care of her husband Abraham Williams, who got diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.

In late August, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stepped down voluntarily from her briefing room role following her maternity leave to spend time with her family, transitioning into an outside advisory role on amicable terms with the president.

Major female departures in the first term (2017–2021)

Trump's first administration also experienced a series of high-profile departures and reassignments involving prominent women in cabinet and advisory roles.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen resigned in April 2019 following persistent, long-standing policy friction with the president over border enforcement strategies and immigration implementation.

In late 2018, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley resigned voluntarily amid shifting diplomatic priorities, exiting the administration on relatively amicable terms while maintaining a high public profile.

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao resigned in January 2021 following the events of January 6, becoming one of the highest-ranking Cabinet secretaries to step down in protest.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos also submitted her resignation in the same month in the wake of the Capitol riot, explicitly citing concerns over presidential rhetoric.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepped down in mid-2019 after a high-visibility tenure marked by intense media friction in the briefing room.

Press Secretary and Chief of Staff to the First Lady Stephanie Grisham resigned in January 2021 following the events of January 6, having previously served as White House Press Secretary without holding traditional televised briefings.

Deputy National Security Advisor Mira Ricardel was ousted and reassigned from the National Security Council in late 2018 following a public feud and friction with First Lady Melania Trump’s office.

Director of Communications Omarosa Manigault Newman was dismissed by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in December 2017, leading to a public fallout and subsequent tell-all memoir.