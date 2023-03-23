Khalistan supporter threatens to slap a Gujarati passerby in London's Southall; video goes viral

Screengrab of the viral video | Twitter

Since the Punjab Government began their crackdown on Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh and his supporters, protests erupted in the United Kingdom. Videos of the Khalistan supporters are surfacing on the internet and in one such viral video, some protestors could be seen heckling a passerby.

The video which was shared by a news portal titled Desh Gujarat showed a supporter harassing the passerby. Sharing the video, they captioned it, "In a viral video today, a radical Khalistan extremist can be seen threatening a Gujarati passerby in foreign country."

The Khalistan supporters could be heard raising pro-Khalistan slogans when one of the demonstrators blocks a passerby who happens to be a Gujarati. The demonstrator donning black kurta, orange turban and holding Khalistan flag then lashes out at the passerby and swears at him in Punjabi and threatens that they will wage a war in his home state. The heckler also threatens him saying he will slap the him.

He continues his angry rant even as others try to deflect the situation.

Responding to a query, another Twitter user said that the video was from Southall region of London. The Free Press Journal could not independently verify where did the incident exactly happen.

Many slammed the Khalistan supporter's behaviour while pro-Khalistan supporters were seen hailing the heckler's behaviour. The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders also jumped in and condemned the heckler.

BJP's Tajinder Singh Sran shifted blame on India's neighbours and wrote, "They aren't Sikhs , they are Pakistani eggs in guise of Sikh. Don't take them seriously."

Meanwhile, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "These are not Sikhs. Sikhism teaches us to live in harmony with one and all. I condemn such bullying. Nothing justifies it."

