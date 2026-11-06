Kerala-Born Nithya Raman Makes History, Becomes First Indian-American Mayor Of Los Angeles As Karen Bass Concedes Defeat | Video | X / @DemzDeliver

Los Angeles: Kerala-born Nithya Raman has won the Los Angeles mayoral race, becoming the first Indian-American elected to lead the city, as incumbent Karen Bass conceded defeat and pledged a smooth transition.

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Raman’s victory propels the urban planner and city council member to the leadership of America’s second-largest metropolis, establishing her simultaneously as its first South Asian mayor and marking a historic milestone in a political journey that began with her election to the municipal council in 2020.

“Los Angeles, I am deeply honoured to be your next mayor,” Raman wrote on X on Thursday.

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The most recent Los Angeles County electoral updates, refreshed at 4:34 pm local time, recorded Raman holding 460,772 ballots, equivalent to 52.70 per cent, compared with Bass’s 413,519 votes, representing 47.30 per cent.

Her lead expanded to 47,253 votes, marking a significant increase from the 34,654-vote advantage reported during the morning count, though these figures remain provisional while electoral staff continue processing votes cast on Tuesday.

Bass’s formal concession, alongside Raman’s gracious acceptance, effectively moved the contest past its earlier phase, when the challenger held a narrow advantage while awaiting further updates.

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“I’ve called Councilmember Raman to congratulate her, and I’m committed to a smooth transition,” Bass stated in a post on X.

The outgoing municipal leader expressed her appreciation to supporters while vowing continued dedication to the city, whereas Raman noted that she had spoken with Bass to convey her appreciation for her leadership and long-standing public service.

Raman’s electoral campaign focused intensely on housing accessibility, homelessness management and upgrading municipal services, with LAist noting that her pledges encompassed enhanced street-light and pothole maintenance, alongside structural policing reforms.

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Originally born in India, Raman relocated to the United States with her family at the age of six. She subsequently completed her education at Harvard University before securing a master’s degree in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Prior to this, her professional endeavours addressed homelessness and included co-founding the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition.

Having previously broken barriers as the first Asian-American woman and the first South Asian elected to the Los Angeles City Council in 2020, Raman subsequently secured a renewed mandate during the 2024 electoral cycle.

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