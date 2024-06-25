Kenya Protests: Police In Nairobi Fire Live Bullets As Protesters Rally Against Proposed New Taxes & Breach Parliament; 5 Reported Killed

Nairobi: Police in Kenya fired live ammunition at anti-government protesters in the capital Nairobi on Tuesday as thousands continued to rally demanding legislators vote against new taxes proposed in a controversial finance bill. At least five people were dead in the firing, according to reports. Thousands of Kenyan anti-tax protesters have entered parliament, and part of the building is on fire.

Medics set up emergency response temporary shelters in different cities with supplies donated by Kenyans.

The third round of protests took place as lawmakers vote on the finance bill that would introduce new taxes, including an eco-levy that would raise the price of goods like sanitary towels and diapers.

A proposal to tax bread was removed after public outcry but demonstrators are still calling on Parliament not to pass the bill.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission on Tuesday shared a video of officers shooting at protesters and said they would be held to account.