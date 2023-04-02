Kargil war hero Subedar Major Tsewang Murop dies in road accident near Leh | ANI

Kargil war hero Subedar Major Tsewang Murop, Vir Chakra lost his life in a road accident last night near Leh, informed officials on Sunday.

Fire and Fury Corps commander Lt General Rashim Bali condoled the demise of the Kargil war hero.

Fire and Fury Corps commander Lt General Rashim Bali also met his family including his father Naib Subedar Chering Mutop Ashok Chakra (Retd) to express condolences on behalf of the Indian Army.

Further details awaited