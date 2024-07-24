Kamala Harris holds first presidential campaign rally, slams Trump

(File photo) US Vice President Kamala Harris | AFP

US Vice President and presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party Kamala Harris on Tuesday (July 24) went on the offensive against former US president Donald Trump in her first campaign rally. During her speech, Harris sought to peg the US Presidential Election 2024 as a battle between a prosecutor and a convicted felon. Harris is a trained lawyer and Trump has been convicted by court in Stormy Daniels hush money case.

Trump has already bagged Republican Party nomination while it is expected that Democratic Party will formally stamp Harris' nomination during Democratic National Convention due to be held next month.

The presidential rally was organised in a suburb of Milwaukee. During her speech, the crowd was seen chanting "Kamala, Kamala".

When she mentioned Donald Trump, some in the crowd shouted "Lock him up!" This was reminiscent of Trump's slogan of "Lock her up!" aimed at Hillary Clinton, Trump's opponent in 2016, over her alleged misuse of e-mail accounts during her time as US Secretary of State.

In her speech, she appeared to equate a second Trump tenure with anarchy.

"Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear and hate?" she asked.

Trump takes to Truth Social

Trump meanwhile, posted on his social media platform Truth Social mentioning a rating that regarded Kamala Harris as the most left-wing among about many Democratic senators.

"She's a radical left person, but this country doesn't want a radical left person to destroy it," Trump was quoted by the BBC as saying. "I think she should be easier than Biden, because he was slightly more mainstream, but not much."

Read Also Did Joe Biden Join Kamala Harris Campaign Event Or Was It A Recording? Viral Video Raises Suspicion

Kamala Harris appears to have got support of major leaders and power centres within the Democratic Party for her nomination. Among the prominent ones who didn't explicitly endorse Harris after Biden's withdrawal was former US president Barack Obama.

(With inputs from agencies)