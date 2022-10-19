Kamala Harris Birthday: Five interesting facts to know about US Vice President

US Vice President Kamala Harris | Brittanica

Kamala Harris' journey is nothing short of an inspiration. Her win in the US polls in 2020 was historic as she became the first woman of African-American and South Asian descent to become United States' Vice President.

Harris, an alumna of University of California Hastings College of Law, has broken glass ceilings and held important positions in the field of law including being Attorney general for the state of California.

Kamala Harris or Kamala Devi Harris will be turning 58 on Thursday, October 20. Here are some facts you should know about her:

Kamala comes from a family of academicians. Her father, who was Jamaican was an educator at Stanford University and her mother, born to Indian diplomat, was a cancer researcher. She also has a younger sister Maya also became a public policy advocate later.