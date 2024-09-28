Kalaa Utsavam Set To Enthral Singapore In November, With Akram Khan’s GIGENIS As Highlight Show

Renowned choreographer and dancer Akram Khan says he is “excited and humbled to be back on stage to direct six extraordinary soloist artistes from all generations” for the show GIGENIS. Photo courtesy: Julien Benhamou |

Kalaa Utsavam, the annual Indian festival of performing arts in Singapore, presented by Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, returns on November 15-24, 2024.

The festival line-up is set to enthral culture aficionados, the highlight being renowned choreographer and dancer Akram Khan’s show GIGENIS – the generation of the Earth, an Esplanade co-production. The show makes its exclusive Asian stop in Singapore during this festival.

Alongside Akram Khan, this production brings together different Indian dance forms and some of their finest performers from three continents. Following its world premiere in France in August 2024, the show will also tour London and New York. GIGENIS shines a spotlight on the enduring resonance of tradition in a rapidly changing world.

Akram Khan on stage in GIGENIS – the generation of the Earth. Photo courtesy: Maxime Dos |

For younger audience members, Ranga Shankara’s AHA! Theatre for Children has the puppetry production of Old Man and the Sea — this show breathes new life into Hemingway’s timeless story of human endurance and dignity in the face of life’s inevitable struggles.

Kalaa Utsavam also features artistes and productions that reflect the rich cultural exchange between India and the world.

Music fans can look forward to the genre-blending sounds of The F16s from Chennai, a band known for its smooth vocals and catchy melodies.

The fusion of Indian classical dance with Japanese Taiko drumming in Chi Udaka by Taikoz and Lingalayam Dance Company from Australia showcases the ever-evolving landscape of Indian art on the world stage.

Comedy lovers can expect an evening of laughter and sharp wit, with Tamil comedians Jagan Krishnan and Vikkals Vikram, who will perform for the first time as a double bill, while music fans will be captivated by Sam Vishal and friends’ soulful melodies.

This year, Kalaa Utsavam presents Ramana Balachandhran, a veena prodigy who has delivered some mesmerising performances.

Singapore’s very own RaghaJazz will celebrate its 15th anniversary with an innovative fusion of jazz and Indian classical music, making its performance of Tidal Streams a must-see.

Literature-based offerings include Train to Pakistan, a gripping co-production with HuM Theatre based on Khushwant Singh’s novel; and Living Ancestor by ArunDitha, SISTRUM & Beatroot Ensemble featuring Mohamed Noor and Munir Alsagoff, an experiential performance that promises to be thought-provoking and engaging.

In addition to ticketed events, Kalaa Utsavam offers an array of free programmes, including workshops and roving performances that make the festival accessible to all.

Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay is Singapore’s national performing arts centre. It hosts a year-round line-up of about 3,500 live performances and activities presented by Esplanade, its partners and hirers.

A scene from the show GIGENIS – the generation of the Earth. Photo courtesy: Maxime Dos |

Akram Khan, a choreographer and dancer rooted in the tradition of his practice, and a creative interpreter of stories that need to be experienced, has revolutionised the world of dance. “I am excited and humbled to be back on stage to direct six extraordinary soloist artistes from all generations. GIGENIS is a profound tribute to that reflection, a reconciliation between the past and the present times, a genuine celebration of our collective love for dance — boundless, timeless, as well as deeply rooted,” he says.

Through this production, Akram Khan returns to his roots, traditions and past — to a time when people were more connected with nature, Mother Earth, and mythology. GIGENIS evokes the memories of human civilisation.

In GIGENIS – the generation of the Earth, Khan shares the stage with a distinguished ensemble of classical Indian dance artistes, including Kutiyattam artiste Kapila Venu; Odissi soloist Sirikalyani Adkoli; Bharatanatyam soloists Mavin Khoo and Mythili Prakash; and the Bharatanatyam duo Vijna Vasudevan and Renjith Babu. Khan invokes memories across time and place to celebrate these artistes’ collective love of dance.

Director: Akram Khan

Dancers: Akram Khan, Sirikalyani Adkoli, Renjith Babu, Mavin Khoo, Mythili Prakash, Vijna Vasudevan, Kapila Venu

Musicians and vocalists: BC Manjunath (mridangam), Kalamandalam Rajeev (mizhavu), Hariraam Lam (violin), Nina Harries (doublebass), Sohini Alam (vocals), Chitra Poornima Sathish and Sushma Soma (vocals), Rohith Jayaraman (vocals)

When: 15 & 16 Nov 2024; Friday & Saturday 8pm

Where: Esplanade Theatre

Admission: Age 6 years and above

Duration: 1hr 10mins, no intermission

Tickets: SGD40*, SGD60^*, SGD80^*

^Esplanade&Me Early Bird Specials: 26 Sep – 9 Oct (Cat 1 & 2 only)

Black: 20% savings; White: 15% savings; Discover: 15% savings (min. 2 tickets)

^Esplanade&Me Specials: From 10 Oct (Cat 1 & 2 only)

Black: 15% savings; White: 10% savings; Discover: 10% savings (min. 2 tickets)

Limited concessions for students, NSFs and seniors: SGD32* (Cat 3 only)

Limited concessions for PWDs: SGD32* (Cat 1 – 3 only)

Jagan Krishnan is celebrated for his music-based comedy. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay |

An epic night of laughs will unfold as two of Tamil Nadu’s finest stand-up comedians take the stage. Vikkals Vikram, known for his sharp and relatable humour, joins forces with Jagan Krishnan, celebrated for his music-based comedy, for their first joint show.

Vikkals Vikram has had more than 200 performances across India. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay |

Each will showcase their unique style, promising a double dose of laughter, tailored especially for the Singapore crowd. Performed in Tamil.

About Jagan Krishnan: Krishnan is a stand-up comedian known for his musical and observational humour, especially his witty takes on Tamil cinema and Harris Jayaraj’s love songs.

About Vikkals Vikram: With over 200 performances across India, including 25 solo shows, Vikram’s comedic talent has earned him widespread acclaim.

When: 23 Nov 2024; Saturday 7.30pm

Where: Esplanade Theatre

Admission: Age 13 years and above; recommended for age 16 years and above

Duration: 2hrs, including 20mins intermission

Tickets: SGD40*, SGD60^*, SGD80^*

^Esplanade&Me Early Bird Specials: 26 Sep – 9 Oct (Cat 1 & 2 only)

Black: 20% savings; White: 15% savings; Discover: 15% savings (min. 2 tickets)

^Esplanade&Me Specials: From 10 Oct (Cat 1 & 2 only)

Black: 15% savings; White: 10% savings; Discover: 10% savings (min. 2 tickets)

Limited concessions for students, NSFs and seniors: SGD32* (Cat 3 only)

Limited concessions for PWDs: SGD32* (Cat 1 – 3 only)

Actress, director and producer Daisy Irani. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay |

Based on Khushwant Singh’s epic novel, Train to Pakistan delves into the chaos of the 1947 Partition of British India into India and Pakistan. Set in the idyllic village of Mano Majra in Punjab, this gripping tale unfolds as a murder disrupts the peace, gradually pulling the village into the violent and tragic aftermath of the Partition. Amid the chaos lies the love of a Sikh man for a Muslim woman, a bond that stands as the last hope against the impending disaster that awaits the village. Directed by Daisy Irani. Performed in English.

About Daisy Irani: Daisy is a professional in the media industry, with 25 years of experience across television, theatre and film in Singapore and India. She has produced, directed, and acted in several HuM productions, including the acclaimed Nagamandala, which opened Kalaa Utsavam in 2013.

About Subin Subaiah: Subin’s theatre acting credits with HuM Theatre include Nagamandala. His directorial credits in Singapore include The Tiger and Death and the Maiden.

When: 21 – 24 Nov 2024; Thursday & Friday 8pm, Saturday & Sunday 3pm & 8pm

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio

Advisory 16: Contains coarse language and mature themes

Admission: Age 16 years and above

Duration: 1hr 45mins, no intermission; assistive listening is available for this venue

Tickets: SGD65^

^Esplanade&Me Early Bird Specials: 26 Sep – 9 Oct

Black: 20% savings; White: 15% savings; Discover: 15% savings (min. 2 tickets)

^Esplanade&Me Specials: From 10 Oct

Black: 15% savings; White: 10% savings; Discover: 10% savings (min. 2 tickets)

Limited concessions for students, NSFs, seniors and PWDs: SGD52

The F16s band will debut a few songs from its upcoming 2025 album. Photo courtesy: Shantanu Krishnan |

Following their smash hit performance at Baybeats in 2022, The F16s continue their love affair with Singapore, returning all the way from Chennai for Kalaa Utsavam 2024.

Expect a refreshing blend of dreamy synths, mellow guitar riffs, and infectious beats, most notably in their signature hits Moonchild and WKND FRNDS. With their smooth vocals and catchy melodies, The F16s will evoke a sense of escapism and nostalgia, transporting audiences into a musical soundscape of tranquil evenings and long journeys. This time, the band will debut a few songs from its upcoming 2025 album. Performed in English.

When: 15 Nov 2024; Friday 7.30pm

Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade

Admission: Age 6 years and above

Duration: 1hr 30mins, no intermission; assistive listening is available for this venue

Tickets: SGD40^

^Esplanade&Me Early Bird Specials: 26 Sep – 9 Oct

Black: 20% savings; White: 15% savings; Discover: 15% savings (min. 2 tickets)

^Esplanade&Me Specials: From 10 Oct

Black: 15% savings; White: 10% savings; Discover: 10% savings (min. 2 tickets)

Limited concessions for students, NSFs, seniors and PWDs: SGD32

Sam Vishal is an indie artiste who has chart-topping playback songs like Chitti Story. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay |

Rhythms of Chennai celebrates the vibrant indie music scene in South India, featuring a powerhouse line-up of Super Singer alumni who will bring their distinctive talent and creativity to the stage. Performed in Tamil.

Sam Vishal, an indie artiste who has chart-topping playback songs like Chitti Story, is set to ignite the stage with his infectious energy and soulful vocals. Joining him is Sivaangi Krishnakumar, whose hit indie tracks like No No No and La La Heart Nikkala have dominated the charts.

Sivaangi Krishnakumar has hit indie tracks like No No No and La La Heart Nikkala. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay | Mahish

Sreekanth Hariharan, famed for Unakkaaga from the movie Mersal, will be performing in this exciting concert.

The talented Priyanka NK, a music award winner, will grace the stage with her emotive voice. Rounding out the line-up are the incredible rapper KJ Iyenar and the versatile Bharath K Rajesh.

Rapper KJ Iyenar. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay |

When: 16 Nov 2024; Saturday 7.30pm

Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade

Admission: Age 6 years and above

Duration: 1hr 30mins, no intermission; assistive listening is available for this venue

Tickets: SGD55^

^Esplanade&Me Early Bird Specials: 26 Sep – 9 Oct

Black: 20% savings; White: 15% savings; Discover: 15% savings (min. 2 tickets)

^Esplanade&Me Specials: From 10 Oct

Black: 15% savings; White: 10% savings; Discover: 10% savings (min. 2 tickets)

Limited concessions for students, NSFs, seniors and PWDs: SGD44

Deep taiko drumming, symbolising earth, meets the graceful flow of Indian classical dance, representing water. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay |

Experience the deep earthiness of taiko drumming, symbolising earth (“chi”), and the graceful flow of Indian classical dance, representing water (“udaka”), in this energetic live performance. Delicately balanced between drama and elegance, this performance unites the resonant taiko drums of Taikoz, the soulful shakuhachi flute, the rich tones of the cello, and classical Indian vocals with Lingalayam’s contrasting Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dance styles.

About Taikoz: Ian Cleworth and Riley Lee formed Taikoz in 1997. Over the past 26 years, Taikoz has developed an original repertoire of works that have taken them to Australia’s finest concert halls and prestigious venues worldwide, including in Japan, France, America, India, Taiwan, and New Zealand.

About Lingalayam: Strongly emotive and visually compelling, directed by legendary dancer and choreographer Anandavalli, Lingalayam’s repertoire showcases the diverse vocabularies of South Indian dance. As an Australian arts organisation, it nurtures the appreciation and knowledge of Indian culture.

When: 23 & 24 Nov 2024; Saturday 8pm, Sunday 3pm

Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade

Admission: Age 6 years and above

Duration: 1hr 25mins, no intermission; assistive listening is available for this venue

Tickets: SGD45^

^Esplanade&Me Early Bird Specials: 26 Sep – 9 Oct

Black: 20% savings; White: 15% savings; Discover: 15% savings (min. 2 tickets)

^Esplanade&Me Specials: From 10 Oct

Black: 15% savings; White: 10% savings; Discover: 10% savings (min. 2 tickets)

Limited concessions for students, NSFs, seniors and PWDs: SGD36

Young veena prodigy Ramana Balachandhran. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay |

Experience a captivating blend of tradition and innovation through the remarkable talent of young veena prodigy, Ramana Balachandhran. Ramana received the rare honour of earning an A grade from All India Radio at 16 — an extraordinary achievement in its 75-year history. Accompanied by veteran mridangist Patri Satish Kumar, this performance offers an exploration of the emotional depth and artistry of their instruments.

Veteran mridangam artiste Patri Satish Kumar. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay |

About Ramana Balachandhran: The son of Carnatic music practitioners Balachandhran and Sharanya, his talent for music was evident at an early age, when he could identify ragas and discern subtle nuances.

About Patri Satish Kumar: A sought-after mridangam artiste from India, Patri Satish Kumar grew up in a family of musicians. He was initiated into the art of percussion by his mother, Padmavathy, a renowned violinist, and had his debut at the tender age of seven.

When: 24 Nov 2024; Sun 5pm

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio

Admission: Age 6 years and above

Duration: 2hrs, no intermission; assistive listening is available for this venue

Tickets: SGD35^

^Esplanade&Me Early Bird Specials: 26 Sep – 9 Oct

Black: 20% savings; White: 15% savings; Discover: 15% savings (min. 2 tickets)

^Esplanade&Me Specials: From 10 Oct

Black: 15% savings; White: 10% savings; Discover: 10% savings (min. 2 tickets)

Limited concessions for students, NSFs, seniors and PWDs: SGD28

Living Ancestor is a layered storytelling experience composed of dramatic text, spoken word, and performance by ArunDitha. Photo courtesy: Mehdi Mounir |

A vibrant young woman is the next Living Ancestor of her tribe, a role meant to be a great honour — to continue the unbroken line and bring pride to her family; yet, something within her questions the way things have always been done. Living Ancestor is a layered storytelling experience composed of dramatic text, spoken word, and performance by ArunDitha, dynamic multimedia by SISTRUM, and a fusion of electronic and traditional sounds by Beatroot Ensemble, featuring Mohamed Noor and Munir Alsagoff. Performed in English.

About ArunDitha: ArunDitha is a performance artiste, writer, and facilitator, who works across poetry, movement, and the dramatic arts. She has performed her poetry locally and at festivals on other continents.

About SISTRUM: This is an inter-disciplinary collective of three artistes: sound designer Ramesh Krishnan, graphic designer Lim Shu Min, and architect Laura Miotto. They create installations, exhibitions, and digital platforms that explore the narrative quality of sound and the environment.

About Beatroot Ensemble: Munir Alsagoff is a versatile multi-instrumentalist and producer in Singapore with 20 years of experience. Known for his guitar work, he excels in genres like jazz, soul, classical, Brazilian funk, and samba. Mohamed Noor, growing up in a musically gifted family, embarked on his music career at the tender age of five, starting with percussion. His passion for and dedication to music have led him to master over 25 percussion instruments from across the globe.

When: 15 & 16 Nov 2024; Friday & Saturday 8pm

Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio

Admission: Age 13 years and above

Duration: 1hr, no intermission

Tickets: SGD22^

^Esplanade&Me Early Bird Specials: 26 Sep – 9 Oct

Black: 20% savings; White: 15% savings; Discover: 15% savings (min. 2 tickets)

^Esplanade&Me Specials: From 10 Oct

Black: 15% savings; White: 10% savings; Discover: 10% savings (min. 2 tickets)

Limited concessions for students, NSFs, seniors and PWDs: SGD17.60

RaghaJazz will be showcasing its unique interpretations of genres ranging from Indian classical to modern jazz. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay |

Known for its signature fusion blending traditional ragas with contemporary jazz, RaghaJazz will be showcasing its unique interpretations of genres ranging from Indian classical to modern jazz. Performed in English.

Recognised for its soul-stirring performances, RaghaJazz was a standout feature at the Singapore Musician’s Guild launch in March 2015. Inspired by its favourite legends like Ravi Shankar, Shakti, and Miles Davis, it will perform renditions of original compositions that have defined its journey for the past 15 years. Supported by National Arts Council.

When: 22 & 23 Nov 2024; Friday & Saturday 7.30pm

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio

Admission: Age 6 years and above

Duration: 1hr 20mins, no intermission; assistive listening is available for this venue

Tickets: SGD35^

^Esplanade&Me Early Bird Specials: 26 Sep – 9 Oct

Black: 20% savings; White: 15% savings; Discover: 15% savings (min. 2 tickets)

^Esplanade&Me Specials: From 10 Oct

Black: 15% savings; White: 10% savings; Discover: 10% savings (min. 2 tickets)

Limited concessions for students, NSFs, seniors and PWDs: SGD28

This is an adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s classic, The Old Man and the Sea, brought to life through puppetry. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay |

Get ready for a maritime journey in this adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s classic, The Old Man and the Sea, brought to life through puppetry. This story follows an old, seasoned fisherman and the greatest catch of his life. After returning home empty-handed for days, he sails further into the sea and finally hooks a big fish he names Mari. The fish pulls him deeper into the sea, leading to a fierce struggle with Nature as he fights to survive and return home. Prepare to be enchanted as the story of the ocean comes alive through puppet play and music scores using only human voices. This is a Relaxed Environment (RE) performance.

When: 16 & 17 Nov 2024; Saturday & Sunday 11am & 2pm

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio

Admission: Age 0 and above; recommended for age 4 years and above

Duration: 45mins, no intermission; assistive listening is available for this venue

Tickets: SGD28^

^Esplanade&Me Early Bird Specials: 26 Sep – 9 Oct

PIP’s Club: 20% savings (min. 2 tickets)

^Esplanade&Me Specials: From 10 Oct

PIP’s Club: 10% savings (min. 2 tickets)

Workshops and Masterclasses

Mridangam artiste BC Manjunath has performed 175 shows around the world over two years. Photo courtesy: gaudeamus.nl |

Exploring rhythmic structures and patterns (konnakkol) in South Indian classical music, the workshop will emphasise upon the connection between technique, musicality, mental agility, and the bodily integration of patterns. Conducted in English.

About BC Manjunath: Manjunath revealed an innate musical talent even as a young boy and imbibed the best of Carnatic talavadya from his parents. He later broadened his musical perspective by training in mridangam under Karnataka Kalashree KN Krishna Murthy and Sangeetha Kalanidhi TK Murthy. He has previously toured with Akram Khan Company in Massachusetts and performed 175 shows around the world over two years.

When: 13 Nov 2024; Wednesday 7pm

Where: Esplanade Black Room

Admission: Open to all music students and practitioners; admission age 6 years and above

Duration: 1hr 30mins, no intermission

Entry: SGD30

Dancer and scholar Mavin Khoo, and vocalist Chitra Poornima Sathish. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay |

Mavin Khoo and Chitra Poornima Sathish share processes developed and devised through the technique of storytelling through the lens of abhinaya. The focus will be on developing subtextual intention through text and gesture. Conducted in English.

About Mavin Khoo: Mavin Khoo is internationally recognised as a dance artiste, teacher, choreographer, and artistic scholar. His initial training was at the Temple of Fine Arts and Sri Wilayah Ballet School in Malaysia. He then pursued intensive training in Bharatanatyam under the legendary dance maestro, Padma Shri Adyar K Lakshman in India; Cunningham technique at the Cunningham Studios in New York; and Classical Ballet under Marian St. Claire, Michael Beare, Nancy Kilgour, and Raymond Chai.

About Chitra Poornima Sathish: Chitra Poornima Sathish is a Carnatic vocalist. She has presented solo and collaborative classical concerts at various platforms, while also constantly trying to extend her love for music in other spheres, such as dance, theatre, and teaching. She began learning at the Temple of Fine Arts Singapore, from teachers Rajalaskhmi Sekar and later Gowri Gokul. She then went on to continue her studies in the art form with Bombay Jayashri in India.

When: 13 Nov 2024; Wednesday 8.30pm

Where: Esplanade Rehearsal Studio

Admission: Open to Indian classical dancers of all styles; actors are also welcome; admission age 6 years and above

Duration: 1hr 30mins, no intermission

Entry: SGD30

Mythili Prakash is a second-generation Indian-American dancer who has performed around the world. Photo courtesy: Josh S Rose |

This is a strong Bharatanatyam adavu (technique) class led by international soloist Mythili Prakash. The session explores Prakash’s relationship to body and space through the vocabulary of the dance form. Conducted in English.

About Mythili Prakash: A second-generation Indian-American artiste, Mythili is trained by her mother, dance exponent Viji Prakash. She is currently mentored by Bharatanatyam dancer Malavika Sarukkai and choreographer Akram Khan. Mythili has toured her own solo productions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, mainland Europe, India, and Singapore. Nominated by Akram Khan as ‘Choreographer of the Future’ for Dance Umbrella (UK), Mythili premiered her solo work HERE and NOW at their 2019 festival. Mythili also worked with director Ang Lee as a choreography assistant and played the role of Pi’s wife in the award-winning film Life of Pi.

When: 17 Nov 2024; Sunday 11am

Where: Esplanade White Room

Admission: Open to intermediate and advanced professionals; admission age 6 years and above

Duration: 2hrs, no intermission

Entry: SGD30

When: 17 Nov 2024; Sunday 2pm

Where: Esplanade Black Room

Admission: Age 6 years and above

Duration: 1hr, no intermission

Entry: SGD30

When: 25 Nov 2024; Monday 7.30pm

Where: Esplanade Rehearsal Studio

Admissions: Open to all Carnatic music practitioners both of intermediate and advanced levels; admission age 6 years and above

Duration: 1hr 30mins, no intermission

Entry: SGD 30

A fun and enjoyable workshop that explores Oyilattam (scarf dance), a vibrant Indian folk dance. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay |

This is a fun and enjoyable workshop that explores Oyilattam (scarf dance), a vibrant Indian folk dance. The trainers are Surendran Rachandran and Parthiban Mayalagan. Conducted in English.

Oyilattam, translating to “dance of grace”, is a folk dance originating from the Madurai region of Tamil Nadu. Traditionally performed by a group of men standing in a line, this dance features synchronised, rhythmic steps to the beat of the thavil. Dancers wave colourful handkerchiefs and wear ankle bells, creating a lively and rhythmic display.

About Manimaran Creations: With 45 years on the local arts scene, founder and lifetime achievement awardee, the late Mr Manimaran, groomed passionate dancers, giving them a platform to discover their talents. The troupe performs at countless community events during Indian festive seasons throughout the year. Beyond local neighbourhoods, the troupe has also annually taken part in Chingay Parades and National Day Parades.

When: 16 Nov 2024; Saturday 11am

Where: Esplanade Rehearsal Studio

Admission: Age 6 years and above

Duration: 1hr 30mins, no intermission

Entry: SGD15^

^Esplanade&Me Specials: From 26 Sep

Black, White & Discover: 10% savings

Kolattam is an ancient folk dance form from South India, performed by all ages. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay |

This parent-child workshop offers a fun bonding experience while learning the basics of Kolattam (stick dance). The trainers are Surendran Rachandran and Parthiban Mayalagan. Conducted in English.

Kolattam is an ancient folk dance form from South India, performed by all ages. It is a community or chorus dance typically done in groups. The name “kolattam” comes from kol meaning “stick”, and attam meaning “dance” in Tamil. Dancers use two short wooden sticks, one in each hand, and stand in a circular formation. They cross the sticks to create rhythms while singing folk songs.

When: 17 Nov 2024; Sunday 11am

Where: Esplanade Rehearsal Studio

Admission: Age 6 years and above

Duration: 1hr 30mins, no intermission

Entry: SGD15^

^Esplanade&Me Specials: From 26 Sep

PIP’s Club: 10% savings (min. 2 tickets)

Tickets sold at SGD30 per parent & child pair; or SGD45 (1 adult + 2 children, or 2 adults + 1 child)

Accompanying adult must be at least 16 years old

Participants will learn to understand their bodies better and how to safely build their own wellness and yoga practice at home. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay |

Yoga teacher and wellness coach Renuka Silvaraju leads this specially curated yoga session. Conducted in English. Suitable for all fitness levels, the focus of the class will be on preparing the body and mind for a restful and relaxing evening. Participants will learn to understand their bodies better and how to safely build their own wellness and yoga practice at home. Please dress comfortably for the session.

About Renuka Silvaraju: Renuka’s formal journey into yoga commenced in her early twenties when she completed her month-long Yoga Teacher Training at SVYASA in Bangalore. In 2013, Renuka co-founded Music Love Yoga, an initiative that helps individuals connect with their health and fitness journeys. A desire to constantly evolve has led her to complete her Prenatal Yoga Teacher’s Training, Kids Yoga Teacher Training, and Nutrition Coaching.

When: 23 Nov 2024; Saturday 11am

Where: Esplanade Rehearsal Studio

Admission: Age 6 years and above

Duration: 1hr 30mins, no intermission

Entry: SGD15^

^Esplanade&Me Specials: From 26 Sep

Black, White & Discover: 10% savings

Bonding through a mindful yoga session. Photo courtesy: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay |

Yoga teacher and wellness coach Renuka Silvaraju leads this fun parent-child yoga session, fostering connection and bonding through mindful practices. Renuka introduces simple postures and routines that can be practised at home with the family. Conducted in English.

When: 24 Nov 2024; Sunday 11am

Where: Esplanade Rehearsal Studio

Admission: Age 6 years and above

Duration: 1hr 30mins, no intermission

Entry: SGD15^

^Esplanade&Me Specials: From 26 Sep

PIP’s Club: 10% savings (min. 2 tickets)

Tickets sold at SGD30 per parent & child pair; or SGD45 (1 adult + 2 children, or 2 adults + 1 child)

Accompanying adult must be at least 16 years old

