Kabul’s Islamic Republic announces govt in exile

The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has announced the formation of a new government led by Amrullah Saleh. First vice president in the Ashraf Ghani administration, Saleh had declared himself the caretaker president of Afghanistan in Ghani's absence.

The government in exile led by Amrullah Saleh is the only "legitimate government" in Afghanistan, read a statement issued by the Afghan embassy in Switzerland, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

Referring to the Taliban, the statement goes further to add that no other government can replace the legitimate one. It goes further to add that the decision to announce a government in exile was made after due consultation with elders since Afghanistan is under the occupation of "external forces".

"After the escape of Ashraf Ghani and his rupture with Afghan politics, his first vice-president [Amrullah Saleh] will be leading the country," the statement read. It added that the government in exile will activate executive, judicial and legislative powers.

However, the statement does not identify any other members of the government in exile apart from Amrullah Saleh.

After the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, Amrullah Saleh and a number of Afghan defence forces personnel had fled to the Panjshir valley and continued to defy the Taliban. The Taliban later claimed to have defeated the resistance forces led by Ahmad Massoud.

The statement issued by political leaders from the Ashraf Ghani administration also said that all embassies and consulates of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan will continue day-to-day operations.

A month after announcing an interim cabinet led by Mullah Akhund, the Taliban recently announced that Afghanistan will temporarily adopt the Constitution ratified during Muhammad Zahir Shah's time over 50 years ago.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 01:42 AM IST