Kabul: Watch moments before deadly blast that killed dozens of students

In a deadly blast in an educational centre at Kabul, over 20 people were killed and dozens of them were injured. Though the officials have claimed that the number of deaths are under 20’s, but the actual figures have already crossed much higher.

Immediately after the blast, the videos and pictures from all over have stated pouring in. In a rather different video of moments before the blast, in one of the examination centre, the female students are peacefully seen repeating a statement after examiner.

The Kaaj Higher Educational Centre where the blasts occurred, coaches adults students to prepare for university entrance exams. The students, mostly female, are in a happy mood, and are probably repeating an oath to serve the society and be honest in exam before writing a practice test that were conducted on this Friday.

However, moments after the students start writing for exam, a suicide bomber detonated himself among students while they were appearing for the exam, quoted NGO Afghan Peace Watch through their twitter handle.

The Kaj educational centre is located in a Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood in western Kabul. The area is popular as Shiite Muslim area which is also home to the minority Hazara community, where, some of Afghanistan's most deadly attacks have reporter till now.

This blast is taken as the challenge to new ‘Taliban government’ who are claiming to run the system in a modernized style rather than their much infamous orthodox pattern.

Meanwhile, the rights groups of Afghanistan have already criticised Taliban's alleged human rights abuses and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation.

The blast has also reminded an attack on students on 16 December 2014, in Pakistan when six gunmen affiliated with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, conducted a terrorist attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar in which around 150 casualties were reported.