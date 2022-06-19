Kabul Gurdwara bombing: ISIL says attack 'revenge for Prophet insult'

Khorasan Province fighters, somewhere in Afghanistan | YouTube screengrab

The Islamic State's Khorasan Province (IS-KP) claimed responsibility for an attack on a Gurdwara in Afghanistan, saying it was retaliation for 'insults' to Prophet Muhammed.

Protests in several countries were sparked by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks earlier this month about the Prophet.

In a message posted on its Amaq propaganda site, ISIS said Saturday's attack targeted Hindus and Sikhs and the "apostates" who protected them in "an act of support for the Messenger of Allah".

The group said one of its fighters "penetrated a temple for Hindu and Sikh polytheists in Kabul, after killing its guard, and opened fire on the pagans inside with his machine gun and hand grenades".

Two people were killed and at least seven others injured in the attack.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the attackers lobbed at least one grenade when they entered the Gurdwara, setting off a blaze.

The attack follows a visit by an Indian delegation to Kabul to discuss the distribution of humanitarian aid from India to Afghanistan.

Afghan and Indian media reports said the delegation discussed with Taliban officials the possibility of reopening the Indian embassy, which was closed after the Taliban seized power in August last year.

The number of bombings across Afghanistan has dropped since the Taliban returned to power, but several attacks -- many targeting minority communities -- have rocked the country in recent months, including several claimed by ISIS.

Khorasan Province is an affiliate of the Islamic State militant group active in South Asia and Central Asia. Some media sources also use the terms ISK (or IS–K), ISISK (or ISIS–K), IS–KP, Daesh–Khorasan or Daesh–K in referring to the group.

ISKP has been active in Afghanistan and its area of operations includes Pakistan, and Tajikistan where they claimed attacks, as well as Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh and China where individuals have pledged allegiance to it. The ISKP and Taliban consider each other enemies.

ISKP has conducted numerous high-profile attacks against civilians mostly in Afghanistan and Pakistan. In July 2018, ISKP bombings killed 149 in Mastung, Pakistan. In May 2021, an ISKP bombing killed 90 in Kabul.

In August 2021, ISKP killed 13 American military personnel and at least 169 Afghans during the U.S. evacuation of Kabul, which marked the highest number of U.S. military deaths in an attack in Afghanistan since 2011.