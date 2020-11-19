JuD chief Hafiz Saeed sentenced for more than 10 years in terror funding case

An Anti-Terror Court in Lahore has awarded a sentence of 10 and a half years to Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed in a terror funding case. The court has also ordered for confiscation of Hafiz Saeed's property.

The JuD chief is currently serving jail term in Lahore in another case of terror funding.

Along with Hafiz Saeed, three other JuD terrorists have been awareded jail term.