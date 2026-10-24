Jordan Church Attack: Security Tightened After Gunmen Kill 8, Injure 40 During Funeral | X

Security has been tightened at shopping malls, foreign embassies and other important locations across Jordan after gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church, killing eight people and injuring 40 others. The US embassy in Amman confirmed the increased security measures on Saturday, October 24, as authorities continued their search for the attackers.

The attack took place on Friday at Saint George’s Greek Orthodox Church in Hamoud village, in Jordan’s Karak governorate. The gunmen opened fire in broad daylight and continued shooting for several minutes. Jordanian authorities described the incident as an act of extremist terrorism. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Rare Attack Shakes Jordan

Such attacks are uncommon in Jordan, a country where authorities say they have repeatedly prevented plots by Islamist militants in recent years. The latest incident has raised fresh concerns about security, particularly as the attackers remain at large.

Bahjat al-Rushda, mayor of Shihan village in Karak, joined several officials in condemning the violence. Calling it a ‘wicked’ attack, he expressed hope that the country would remain peaceful. ‘God willing, this country will remain secure,’ he said.

Authorities Hunt For Gunmen

Jordanian authorities said they were continuing their search for those responsible for the shooting. Investigators have not yet established whether the attackers were linked to any known extremist groups operating inside or outside the country.

The attack also left families grieving and several people receiving treatment in hospital. Tarek Ammarin, whose relative was injured in the shooting, described the incident as a horrific act of violence. ‘A massacre, a massacre in every sense of the word,’ he said at a hospital where the wounded were being treated.

Police Step Up Security Around Church

Reuters video footage from Saturday showed police officers patrolling outside the church in Hamoud, located around 120 km southwest of Jordan’s capital, Amman. The increased police presence reflected the authorities’ efforts to strengthen security following the deadly shooting.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan condemned the attack in a post on X, linking the violence to extremist beliefs. ‘This is a result of a terrorist ideology and blind extremism and we will not allow society to go down this path,’ he said.

King Abdullah Vows Tough Action

Jordan’s King Abdullah visited Karak just hours after the attack and promised strict action against those responsible. He said the perpetrators would be punished ‘with an iron fist’.

The attack is particularly significant for Jordan’s Christian minority. The country is also home to several important biblical sites that attract Christian pilgrims from across the world.

Attack Comes Amid Regional Tensions

The shooting comes at a time when Jordan has already faced security challenges linked to wider tensions in the Middle East. Jordan, a key US ally in the region, was among the countries hit by Iranian attacks this year after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February.

Jordan has also worked closely with the US in efforts to combat militant Islamist groups. With the gunmen still unidentified and their possible links to extremist organisations unclear, the investigation remains central to understanding what led to the deadly church attack.