Joe Biden criticises President Trump; 'spare us the sanctimony' retorts his son Donald Trump Jr

Presidential nominee Joe Biden and Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday locked horns after the former criticised the President. The Democratic nominee had shared a video of a speech given by him, criticising "guys like Donald Trump".

"I’ve dealt with guys like Donald Trump my whole life. Guys who look down on you because they’ve got a lot of money. Guys who think they’re better than you. Guys who inherited everything they ever got in life — and then squandered it," he captioned it.

This prompted a furious retort from the President's son, who alleged that Biden was linked to China. "Your son took $1.5 billion from the Chinese government, and $3.5 million from a known associate of Vladimir Putin. You spent 50 years shipping American jobs to China & your son Hunter currently sits on a board of a Chinese company still doing that today. Spare us the sanctimony," he tweeted.