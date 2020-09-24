Joe Biden criticises President Trump; 'spare us the sanctimony' retorts his son Donald Trump Jr

Presidential nominee Joe Biden and Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday locked horns after the former criticised the President. The Democratic nominee had shared a video of a speech given by him, criticising "guys like Donald Trump".
"I’ve dealt with guys like Donald Trump my whole life. Guys who look down on you because they’ve got a lot of money. Guys who think they’re better than you. Guys who inherited everything they ever got in life — and then squandered it," he captioned it.
This prompted a furious retort from the President's son, who alleged that Biden was linked to China. "Your son took $1.5 billion from the Chinese government, and $3.5 million from a known associate of Vladimir Putin. You spent 50 years shipping American jobs to China & your son Hunter currently sits on a board of a Chinese company still doing that today. Spare us the sanctimony," he tweeted.
In related news, President Donald Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November 3 election to his Democratic rival Joe Biden. "Well, we're going to have to see what happens," Trump said when asked whether he would commit to a peaceful transition, one of the cornerstones of American democracy.
The Republican nominee also said he believed the election result could end up in the US Supreme Court, as he again cast doubt on postal voting. Many American states are encouraging mail-in voting, citing the need to keep Americans safe from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over two lakh people in the country.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)