Joe Biden calls for Donald Trump impeachment for 1st time

Washington: For the first time, former vice president and Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden has called for President Donald Trump's impeachment, saying the White House occupant is a "threat to American democracy" and has "violated" his oath of office.

His party has launched an impeachment inquiry over claims that Trump pressured Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to look into what the US leader said were corrupt business deals involving Biden.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Thursday that Donald Trump tried to blackmail him by withholding military aid to Kiev in a phone call between the two leaders. "There was no blackmail," the comedian-turned-politician told a news conference.

By Lalit K jha