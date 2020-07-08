JK Rowling, Noam Chomsky, Salman Rushdie among 100 others bat for an end to ‘cancel culture’

The Harpers Magazine rolled out an open letter signed by more than hundred writers, poets, journalists and scholars including J.K. Rowling, Salman Rushdie and Noam Chomsky.

The letter argues that the "needed reckoning" amid "protests for racial and social justice" has "intensified a new set of moral attitudes and political commitments."

It further states, "The free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted," and that there is "an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty."