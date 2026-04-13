Faith On The Frontlines: Why Donald Trump And Pete Hegseth Are Framing Iran War As A Modern Crusade

US President Donald Trump (L) and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth | FPJ Web Team

A profound shift is occurring in the rhetoric surrounding the ongoing war between the United States and Iran. What began as a geopolitical struggle over regional influence and nuclear capabilities is being rebranded by the White House as a "divine mission." President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have increasingly woven Christian imagery into the justification for military action, sparking a high-stakes theological feud with Pope Leo XIV and the Vatican that threatens to reshape the international political arena.

Who is framing the war in religious terms?

The primary architects of this narrative are President Trump and his Secretary of War Hegseth. Trump has utilised his social media platform, Truth Social, to position himself as a "chosen instrument" of God, even sharing AI-generated imagery depicting himself in biblical robes. During press briefings, the president has explicitly stated that he believes God supports the United States in the war against Iran.

President Donald Trump believes he is following God's orders in giving a divine twist to the Iran agenda @realDonaldTrump |

This public embrace of divine sanction marks a departure from standard diplomatic language, moving the conflict into the realm of spiritual necessity.

Hegseth, a born-again Christian with a history of advocating for "American Crusader" ideals, has provided the military-theological framework. Hegseth famously bears a "Deus Vult" or "God Wills It" tattoo—the battle cry of the medieval Crusaders—and has begun describing modern combat through the lens of scripture, signaling to his base that the Pentagon views this as a struggle for Western Christendom.

What sparked the Holy War comparison?

The religious framing intensified following the rescue of an American airman on Easter Sunday 2026. Hegseth described the event as an "Easter-style miracle" and a "resurrection," drawing a direct parallel between the pilot's experience and the life of Christ.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth | X @SecWar

According to administration officials, the pilot was shot down on Good Friday, the day of the crucifixion, and spent Saturday hiding in a crevice that Hegseth likened to the tomb. When the airman was recovered as the sun rose on Easter Sunday, Hegseth labelled him a pilot reborn. This rhetoric transformed a standard military search-and-rescue operation into a symbolic reenactment of the central miracle of Christianity, suggesting to the public that the US military’s efforts are being guided by a higher power and that American soldiers are participating in a sacred narrative.

Where is the pushback coming from?

The strongest opposition has come from the highest levels of the Catholic Church. Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born Pope, has emerged as a fierce critic of the administration's "logic of violence." Speaking from Castel Gandolfo and during a flight to Algeria, the Pope has been consistent in his message that God does not bless any conflict and rejects those who use His name to justify dropping bombs.

The rift became a diplomatic crisis when Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the Vatican’s US representative, was summoned to the Pentagon by Undersecretary of Defence Elbridge Colby. Reports from The Free Press indicate a tense meeting where US officials allegedly suggested the Church had better take the US side, drawing dark historical parallels to the 14th-century Avignon papacy when kings forced the Church into submission through force.

When did this tension boil over?

The conflict reached a fever pitch in April following the Pope's Easter message where he urged those with weapons to lay them down. Trump launched a series of attacks on Truth Social shortly thereafter, calling the Pope weak, very liberal and a politician who was catering to the radical left. The president asserted that he did not want a pontiff who criticised the President of the United States, especially during a time of war.

The Pope responded on April 13, 2026, stating he has no fear of the Trump administration and that the message of the Gospel should not be abused to justify war. This public back-and-forth represents one of the most significant ruptures between the White House and the Holy See in modern history, occurring just as the US enters a critical election cycle.

Why does this religious rhetoric matter?

There are two major reasons why this divine branding is significant for the future of the conflict and the country.

First, there is the matter of political survival. In the 2024 election, Trump won 55 per cent of the Catholic vote, according to AP VoteCast. With the November midterm elections approaching and the administration facing heat over rising fuel prices and stalled peace talks in Pakistan, maintaining the support of the 70 million Catholics in the US is vital. If the war is seen as a holy necessity, it may shore up support among religious conservatives who see the US as a defender of faith.

Pope Leo XIV |

Second, this rhetoric creates a diplomatic deadlock. When a war is framed as a mission from God, compromise becomes nearly impossible. If one side believes they are executing divine will, seeking a political off-ramp or diplomatic solution can be viewed as a betrayal of faith rather than a strategic necessity, escalating the conflict into a clash of civilisations.

How is the Catholic Church justifying its stance?

The Church relies on the Just War theory, a centuries-old Christian doctrine used to determine if a conflict is ethical. High-ranking clergy, including Cardinal Robert McElroy, have argued that the war in Iran is morally illegitimate and fails to meet the requirements of this doctrine. The Vatican's position, as articulated by Father Antonio Spadaro, is that the Pope is not targeting Trump personally, but rather rejecting the principle that makes war possible.

By insisting that Jesus is the "Prince of Peace" who rejects the sword, the Church is attempting to prevent the Christian faith from being used as a tool of state propaganda. This theological defence serves as a direct challenge to the "Deus Vult" ideology emerging from the Pentagon, setting the stage for a prolonged battle over the moral soul of the American military effort.