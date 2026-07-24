Jerusalem Murder Case: 40-Year-Old Indian Man Found Dead In Katamon Neighbourhood; Israeli National Held Over Suspected Killing | X / @Heller_shlomi

Jerusalem: A 31-year-old Israeli national has been arrested in connection with the murder of an Indian man in Jerusalem, police said.

The 40-year-old Indian man was found dead on Thursday in Jerusalem's Katamon neighbourhood. According to the police, the victim was lying on the floor in a house with blood all around him, reported The Times of Israel.

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"Following the earlier report regarding a 40-year-old foreign national from India who was found dead in an apartment in the Katamon neighbourhood of Jerusalem, officers from the Moria Police Station arrived quickly at the scene and launched an initial investigation together with forensic investigators," Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit told PTI in an email response.

"The preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that the incident is suspected to be criminal in nature," the police said.

Israel police officers soon identified and arrested the resident of Eilat on suspicion of involvement in the murder, it said.

The suspect, whose identity has not been revealed, was taken into custody for questioning.

The identity of the Indian migrant worker has also not been revealed yet.

Jerusalem District Commander, Avshalom Peled, arrived at the scene and held a situational assessment with district commanders.

Following the initial assessment, Peled instructed that “continue the investigation”, assigning it to the Jerusalem District Central Unit (YAMAR).

In a video released by the police from the crime scene, Chief Superintendent Yuval Reuven, Commander of the Moria Police Station, says that "In the Jerusalem District, at the Moriah Station, an incident was reported involving a person found in a house, covered in a significant amount of blood.” “Police officers arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and began initial investigative operations. During the investigation, a suspect for the murder was located,” Reuven said.

"The investigation led to the swift arrest of the suspected individual involved in the murder. Currently, additional investigative operations are underway to determine the truth about the incident”, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)