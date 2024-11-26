 Japan: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Noto Peninsula; No Tsunami Threat Or Major Damage Reported
The Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 6.4 quake struck just off the western coast of the Noto Peninsula at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). It said there was no tsunami danger.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 09:20 PM IST
Representative Image

A strong earthquake late Tuesday struck Japan's north-central region of Noto that's still recovering from a deadly quake early this year. There was no danger of a tsunami.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 6.4 quake struck just off the western coast of the Noto Peninsula at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). It said there was no tsunami danger. USGS put the magnitude at 6.1.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region on Jan 1, killing more than 370 people and damaging roads and other infrastructure.

NHK public television said no abnormality was reported Tuesday at a nuclear power plant on the northern tip of the Noto Peninsula. Two idled reactors at the Shika nuclear power plant suffered minor damage, though there was no radiation leak - rekindling concern about nuclear safety and emergency response in the region. 

